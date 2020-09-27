All in one

A year ago, Jarvis Gracias and Clinton Paul quit their corporate jobs in Mumbai to launch a sneaker care brand. They were close to completing a year of business when the Coronavirus pandemic crashed the party. The outbreak challenged the continuity of many businesses and their fledgling venture was among them. "One of the things that the last year has taught us is to adapt and improvise," says Gracias. In order to keep operations running, they pivoted to making face masks. "Suddenly, we went from creating sneaker protector sprays to non-medical face masks. But, we didn't want it to be just another product." Research, they say, has led to the creation of the two-in-one face mask called Fab Shield that claims to protect the entire face.



Clinton Paul and Jarvis Gracias

With masks becoming an everyday essential, we were looking for something that is comfortable and adheres to global standards of safety. Which means it should completely cover your nose and mouth, use multiple fabric layers, and be washable without damage. As somebody who steps out mostly for errands, I prefer a mask that's fast to put on, with convenient ear loops. I wore the mask for two hours at a stretch. It had a single, soft elastic around the head, making the fit a snug one. The strap is adjustable so there are lesser chances of it sliding down. The fabric, made of knit cotton, is flexible with room for easy breathing. This might be a good option if you need to wear your mask all day, every day. The detachable eye shield is essentially a transparent polyvinyl chloride (PVC) layer. Those with glasses may not be able to wear it, which I think is the only drawback. The three-layered mask comes in mellow grey, vintage charcoal and midnight blue shades.

What: Fab Shield mask

Where: https://fabshield.com/

Price: Pack of three for Rs 499

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news