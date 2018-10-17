Cheteshwar Pujara is the ideal family man!

cricket

India's middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara posted this picture of him with his wife Puja and daughter Aditi on Twitter and captioned it, "Pure happiness."

Cheteshwar Pujara with wife Puja and daughter Aditi

Cheteshwar Pujara was born in Rajkot, Gujarat on January 25, 1988. Cheteshwar Pujara's father, Arvind Pujara, was a Ranji Trophy player for Saurashtra. His father and his mother, Reema Pujara, recognized his talents early as Cheteshwar practised with his father in his early days. Cheteshwar Pujara completed his BBA before taking up cricket as a full-time profession.

Cheteshwar Pujara married Puja Pabari in Rajkot on February 13, 2013. The couple were blessed with a baby girl on February 22, 2018. Cheteshwar Pujara and Puja named their gurl Aditi with a cute photograph of the child on Instagram

