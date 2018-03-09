All India Kisan Sabha protest reaches Thane

The Protest led by more than 20,000 farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), demanding a complete waiver of loans, arrived in Thane on Friday



Representational Picture

The Protest led by more than 20,000 farmers of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS), demanding a complete waiver of loans, arrived in Thane on Friday. Currently, the protest has reached Shahapur in Thane district, which is around 73 Km away from Mumbai. The farmers, who are covering a stretch of 30 km every day, aims at gheraoing Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai on March 12.

The 180-km-long march commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik. The farmers of the state have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills. Last year, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver of Rs 4,000 crores under the first phase of the farm loan waiver scheme.

