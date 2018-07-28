All India Motor Transport Congress calls off transport strike

AIMTC Core Committee chairperson Bal Malkit Singh said they lost R28,000-crore in the strike

Protesting transporters associated with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), called off their nationwide strike on Friday after the government assured to look into their demands in a time-bound manner. AIMTC Core Committee chairperson Bal Malkit Singh said they lost Rs 28,000-crore in the strike.

