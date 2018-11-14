All India squash: Ranjit, Urvashi top seedings

Nov 14, 2018, 10:48 IST | A Correspondent

Rahul Baitha is top-seeded in the boys U-19 category, while Amira Singh heads the girls U-17 group

Ranjit Singh and Urvashi Joshi have been given top seedings in their respective men's and women's singles events at the All India squash championship that begins in Vasind today.

Rahul Baitha is top-seeded in the boys U-19 category, while Amira Singh heads the girls U-17 group.

