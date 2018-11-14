All India squash: Ranjit, Urvashi top seedings

other-sports

Rahul Baitha is top-seeded in the boys U-19 category, while Amira Singh heads the girls U-17 group

Ranjit Singh and Urvashi Joshi have been given top seedings in their respective men's and women's singles events at the All India squash championship that begins in Vasind today.

