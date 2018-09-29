All India traders stage 'Bharat Bandh' against Walmart-Flipkart deal

national

In response to the call for a 'Bharat Trade Bandh' against the Walmart-Flipkart deal and FDI in retail, the commercial markets across the country were closed on Friday, a CAIT statement said

Shops closed during 'Bharat Bandh' called by CAIT, in Bhopal on Friday. Pic/PTI

Amid a nation-wide traders' strike on Friday called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the organisation submitted a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi. In response to the call for a 'Bharat Trade Bandh' against the Walmart-Flipkart deal and FDI in retail, the commercial markets across the country were closed on Friday, a CAIT statement said.

The traders' body submitted the memorandum and a Traders Charter to Modi urging for his intervention to stop the deal as it violates FDI Policy Press Note Number 3 of 2016 of the government, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said. It urged Modi to constitute a high-level committee under the chairmanship of a senior Union Minister to look into the matter.

Walmart to invest Rs 180cr for farmers

Walmart Foundation said it would invest Rs 180 crore to improve farmers' livelihoods in five years. Walmart India also plans to grow its direct sourcing from farmers to 25% of produce sold in its Best Price cash and carry stores.

