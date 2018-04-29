All-India YSCA Trophy cricket tourney begins May 1

The tournament will be played on a knockout-cum-super league format.Eight teams qualify for the super league and the top two from each group would make it to the semifinals to be held on June 23



Defending champions Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and SBM (Bengaluru) will be among the over 50 teams to vie for honours in the 48th edition of the All India YSCA Trophy cricket tournament, beginning here on May 1. Apart from local teams, schools and colleges, some outstation outfits with several Ranji Trophy and IPL players that are likely to be seen in action include Indian Navy, IOC and BPCL (all Mumbai), Vijaya Bank (Bangalore), Kerala State Cricket Academy, organising secretary M S Gurumuthy said.

The tournament will be played on a knockout-cum-super league format.Eight teams qualify for the super league and the top two from each group would make it to the semifinals to be held on June 23. The final would be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium on June 24, he said. He further said he would happy even if he gets some sponsors for the latter part of the tournament, which offers a cash prize of Rs 25,000 to the winners and Rs 15,000 to the runners-up. The tournament has the recognition of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association as it provides the launching pad for several aspiring cricketers in making it to the big stage, Gurumurthy said.

