All is well between Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh?

Yesterday, Hazel Keech went into overdrive sharing snapshots with hubby Yuvraj Singh and mother-in-law Shabnam on Instastory



Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

While there have been hushed whispers doing the rounds about the Bodyguard (2011) actor - Hazel Keech and the cricketer - Yuvraj Singh apparently hitting a rough patch, the latest social media PDA contradicts the story. Yesterday, Hazel went into overdrive sharing snapshots with hubby Yuvraj and mother-in-law Shabnam on Instastory. It has been a while since we have spotted them together. Looks like Hazel is keen to dispel rumours about strains in their marriage.



Shabnam

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech were engaged in November 2015. The couple were married a year later in November 2016.

