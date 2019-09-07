All is well! Sunaina Roshan shares birthday post for father Rakesh Roshan
Daughter Sunaina Roshan shared a birthday post on social media for daddy Rakesh Roshan on his 70th birthday
On Friday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turned 70. Daughter Sunaina Roshan, who had reportedly lashed out at her family claiming that she "was living in hell," seems to have ironed out the differences. She shared a picture on Instagram with daddy dearest and wrote, "You are my hero, my ironman, you are my best friend, thank you for always standing by me (sic)." A family that sticks together stays together.
A Hrithik Roshan-fan club shared a picture of Sunaina Roshan with father Rakesh Roshan and brother Hrithik Roshan. Looks like all is well in the family now. Have a look at the picture here:
A few months ago, Sunaina Roshan had alleged that her family isn't supporting her and "she is living in hell." She also went on to say that the family is against her relationship with her boyfriend, who belongs to another religion.
This was during the release of Judgementall Hai Kya and Super 30's release. Sunaina went all out and about by accusing her "unsupportive" family. She also admitted that she sought help from Kangana Ranaut, who shared an infamous history with Hrithik Roshan, which went public and legal too.
After this episode, Hrithik's ex-wife Sunaina Roshan came out in the family's support and said that "Sunaina is in an unfortunate situation".
Talking about Sunaina Roshan, she has been through a broken marriage, has battled depression, diabetes, and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. She started her blog 'Zindagi', where she began sharing her experiences.
Sunaina Roshan - daughter of Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan - is Hrithik Roshan's elder sister. She describes herself as 'Unstoppable', 'Unbeatable', 'Positive'. The 47-year-old has had seen many ups and downs in her life. But she is now come out of all the darkness and is living a life full of positivity. Sunaina is a blogger now and describing herself, she has mentioned - "I love my life and for me Life is beautiful. I don't know how my story will end, but nowhere in my text, it will ever read 'I Gave Up'." (All photos/mid-day archives and Instagram handle of Hrithik Roshan)
Sunaina Roshan was married to fashion designer Ashish Soni. In an interview (dated 2009) Sunaina had opened up on her failed marriage. She said, "Just before joining finishing school in Switzerland, I met Ashish Soni. He was besotted with me and insisted I come back. I told dad that I wanted to come back, he agreed, and then I went around with Ashish for eight months. When he proposed, I said yes! The first year of our marriage was very good. But my in-laws were very interfering and Ashish was always listening to his mother. By nature, I cannot be a hypocrite, I like being honest... Despite my pleas though Ashish used to care for me earlier slowly that love started dying."
Sunaina Roshan slowly slipped into depression. "I binged, putting on weight. When Duggu's film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a massive hit, Ashish tried calling him and he didn't answer. I was at the hospital and returned three days later as dad underwent bypass surgery. On my return, Ashish slapped me hard and screamed, "Your brother thinks he's too big now and hasn't even returned my call!" I returned to the hospital the next day with a lot of facial make-up, so my parents wouldn't notice the marks of his slap… I tried my best to save my marriage but it was going from worse to hell! We divorced by mutual consent. I only wanted custody of my daughter, which I got," said Sunaina. However, on her daughter's insistance, Sunaina and Ashish's daughter lives with the latter and his current wife Shonali Malhotra.
After Soni, Sunaina was engaged to US-based entrepreneur. Sunaina also opened up on her broken engagement to Nick Uday Singh. She was quoted, saying, "A family friend called and suggested that I meet Nick Uday Singh, a Punjabi guy from a well-to-do family in the States. We met up in London where I shared a hotel room with my mom, while he shared a room with his brother's wife. I found this odd and during the course of our conversation, he mentioned that all his relatives thought that he was having an affair with his brother's wife! Dad suggested we go and meet up with his folks in Detroit. After a few months, my entire family travelled to the US and we got engaged. On returning, my dad got a call from his very close friend saying that Nick was having an affair with his brother's wife. I broke off the engagement."
Just as she thought things were settling down, Sunaina Roshan was diagnosed with cervical cancer. However, Sunaina took it in her stride and refused to let it bog her down. "Believe me, cancer didn't scare me as much as losing my hair did! I had to go in for chemotherapy and they started chopping my thick, long, shiny hair. I was traumatised. But I was very brave throughout my cancer," said Sunaina.
Before cancer, Sunaina Roshan had confessed that she used to party really hard. In retrospect, she thinks she was partying because she was lonely. But today, she is put off by the party circuit.
Said Sunaina, "I detest the superficiality. The so-called socialites and how they are only interested in which brand you are wearing, your shoes, bags and diamonds! There was so much of backbiting and backstabbing too."
In 2010, Sunaina Roshan secretly got married to businessman Mohan Nagar, against her family's wishes. The two had been dating for six months before they decided to tie the knot. However, her family had made it very clear that they are not happy with her decision.
However, soon things settled down. When Sunaina Roshan received an award for her battle with cancer, her proud brother Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "My beautiful sister, my big didi, getting an award for fighting cancer and spreading awareness! My didi my HERO!! I love you!!!"
In 2017, Sunaina Roshan hit headlines when Hrithik Roshan shared a before-and-after photograph of his sister. "Now that's what I call a transformation! So so proud of you didi (elder sister) Sunaina Roshan. Keep going, impossible is nothing," Hrithik Roshan captioned the image.
Sunaina Roshan underwent bariatric surgery. She was treated by Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, who earlier helped Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed. Sunaina weighed 140 kilos before starting the treatment and today, the lady weighs around 65 kilos only. She lost 75 kilos and her weight loss story is inspiring, isn't it?
In 2018, Sunaina Roshan started her blog 'Zindagi', wherein she opened up about her personal life, including her depression phase, her TBM (Tuberculosis Meningitis) phase and her family.
In one of her blogs, that talked about depression, Sunaina revealed that she had cut herself from having an intimate and loving relationship with others. "My depression was symptomatic of feeling isolated and hence I typically isolated myself further from all relationships that might have nourished me," said Sunaina.
Sunaina Roshan had revealed that the cause of my depression was mainly due to her frequent tryst with various illnesses ranging from tuberculosis meningitis and cancer, as well as loneliness due to her failed relationships with men. After she was almost recovering from TBM, she had lost the confidence to venture out of the house on her own. Sunaina wrote in her blog, "I would usually need a nurse or a chaperone constantly. A break up of an intense relationship also led me to be completely heartbroken and depressed whereby I was bedridden for almost 10 days. Post my divorce, I had become dependent on my Mom so every time she went out of town, I would be depressed. My brother’s brain surgery was another time when I underwent depression."
In one of her blogs that talked about her cancer phase, Sunaina mentioned how Hrithik Roshan's Krrish co-star Priyanka Chopra always called to check on her during the toughest phase of her life. She wrote, "One of the people who called me during this phase of my life to check on me and give me support was Priyanka Chopra. She was not sure if it was ok to call me not knowing how I would react or if I was traumatic and low. She actually consulted duggu (Hrithik) and only after he said it was ok, she called me."
Sunaina Roshan started writing blogs in 2018 after she was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection and was confined to bed rest.
Sunaina has been through a broken marriage, battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. However, she has come out strong all through this with a willingness to share her experiences through inspirational blogs.
More power to you girl!
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been in the news recently. While reports of her health, allegedly, deteriorating due to which she was under a critical watch, surfaced on the internet on Sunday, Sunaina has rubbished all the rumours. She slammed the report and posted her picture, where she is seen in the pink of her health. Here's a look at Sunaina's journey!
