All is well! Sunaina Roshan shares birthday post for father Rakesh Roshan

On Friday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turned 70. Daughter Sunaina Roshan, who had reportedly lashed out at her family claiming that she "was living in hell," seems to have ironed out the differences. She shared a picture on Instagram with daddy dearest and wrote, "You are my hero, my ironman, you are my best friend, thank you for always standing by me (sic)." A family that sticks together stays together.

A Hrithik Roshan-fan club shared a picture of Sunaina Roshan with father Rakesh Roshan and brother Hrithik Roshan. Looks like all is well in the family now. Have a look at the picture here:

A few months ago, Sunaina Roshan had alleged that her family isn't supporting her and "she is living in hell." She also went on to say that the family is against her relationship with her boyfriend, who belongs to another religion.

This was during the release of Judgementall Hai Kya and Super 30's release. Sunaina went all out and about by accusing her "unsupportive" family. She also admitted that she sought help from Kangana Ranaut, who shared an infamous history with Hrithik Roshan, which went public and legal too.

After this episode, Hrithik's ex-wife Sunaina Roshan came out in the family's support and said that "Sunaina is in an unfortunate situation".

Talking about Sunaina Roshan, she has been through a broken marriage, has battled depression, diabetes, and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. She started her blog 'Zindagi', where she began sharing her experiences.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates