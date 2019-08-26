B-town buzz: All is well with Rana Daggubati

bollywood

Rana Daggubati, who was in news for his ill health, was clicked enjoying an Indian spread at a common friend's home with Huma Qureshi in the US.

Huma Qureshi and Rana Daggubati

Huma Qureshi and Rana Daggubati caught up at common friend Swati Shetty's home in Beverly Hills. Shetty formerly headed Indian content operations at Netflix. As the actors were longing for an Indian spread, she invited them over and shared a picture on Instagram. Daggubati was in the news recently for his ill-health. His drastic weight loss further fuelled rumours that he had undergone a kidney transplant, which he denied. He appears to be looking better now.

Qureshi is in the US shooting for Zack Snyder's zombie drama, Army Of The Dead. The film also stars American actor-wrestler, Dave Bautista. Shay Hatten and Snyder are writing the screenplay for the upcoming film which revolves around a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Homecoming for Diana Penty



Diana Penty

Seven years after her debut film, Cocktail (2012), Diana Penty is looking forward to reuniting with its makers for Shiddat. Producer Dinesh Vijan's love saga rolls next month. Kunal Deshmukh's directorial venture also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. Penty owes her Bollywood career to Vijan, so she's glad to work with him again. The actor refers to it as homecoming. She will be seen opposite Raina in the film.

Big day for Daisy Shah



Daisy Shah

August 25, Daisy Shah turned a year older. She spent the day at a Janmashtami celebration at Ahmednagar. Last night, she returned to Mumbai to celebrate with family and friends. The Race 3 (2018) actor, who holds a rifle license, is practising for an upcoming competition. She's also looking forward to her Gujarati film debut. The film titled Gujarat 11, which has her playing football coach.

