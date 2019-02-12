All my relationships end on a bad note

dr-love

I haven't done anything wrong. I thought I was the problem, but I am now disillusioned with the idea of dating someone because I expect it to end badly

I have been in three relationships so far, all of which have ended badly. I don't know why it feels as if all the men I go out with simply string me along for a while before choosing to end things. I end up feeling used all the time, even when I haven't done anything wrong. I thought I was the problem, but I am now disillusioned with the idea of dating someone because I expect it to end badly. I don't want to be unhappy so early in life, but it's becoming tougher. How can I tell if I am doing something wrong? If I am not doing anything, am I just choosing the wrong guys? I don't want to feel so used all the time. Please help me.

Blaming yourself for how any relationship ends is easy, but you have to keep in mind that there's always another person involved when something ends. Negotiating how a relationship evolves takes time, and not every guy you date will be exactly the same. We learn as we go along, and everything you experience only empowers you to understand yourself as well as other people better. I suggest you keep dating as many people as you can, even if all these relationships end badly, because you will learn something from them all until you find someone who understands you as well as you will eventually understand yourself. Don't beat yourself up over this.

Is it okay for my boyfriend to avoid taking me along when he goes out with his friends? He says it's awkward for him and I don't know why. I feel a little unwanted.

Feeling awkward isn't really an explanation, unless he specifically explains what it is about your presence that makes him feel this way. He may have a valid reason, and simply hasn't been able to articulate himself better. Ask him to talk about it some more and tell him how his behaviour makes you feel.

