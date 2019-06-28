All not well between Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl?

bollywood

Is it just a lovers' tiff or has something gone terribly wrong between Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl?

Sushmita Sen with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

While Sushmita Sen's Instagram handle is all about love for family, loving thyself and the love of her life, Rohman Shawl, her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl has been sharing cryptic messages on Instagram stories, which indicate that their relationship has hit a rough patch.

Rohman in one of his Instagram story wrote, "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating. What you do for your partner is your call, don't put him under the obligation of loving you the same way (sic)."

Check out what Rohman Shawl shared on his Instagram story:



Rohman Shawl's Instagram stories



Rohman Shawl's Instagram stories

While Sushmita Sen keeps sharing photos and videos of her beau Rohman Shawl, this one has surpised everyone! The former Miss Universe, who has never shied away from telling the world about her love life, has not taken down her posts with Rohman. So, is it just a lovers' tiff or has something gone terribly wrong? Time will tell.

The duo met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending some time with Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo seemed to be going strong.

Rumours had it that Sush and Rohman might take the plunge this year. Buzz was that the duo has discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows this year. But Sushmita Sen denied the rumours with an Instagram post that read - "Speak of rings and commitment, I am game! All other gossip can die in vain. Not getting married yet. 'Rohman'cing life absolutely (sic)."

There has always been something different about Sush, the reason she stands out from the rest of B-town.

