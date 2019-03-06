All options ready if there is another terror strike

national

Official sources say government insists on concrete steps by Pak to dismantle terror infrastructure, as it is not an Indo-Pak issue, but about terrorism

Demonstrators hold placards as they form a human chain during an anti-war demonstration called by pacifist organisations in New Delhi on March 4, 2019. Pic/AFP

India will have "all options" available in case there is another terror strike, official sources asserted on Tuesday while maintaining that the government will insist on concrete steps by Pakistan in dismantling terror infrastructure.

Sources also said India had shared with the US the evidence of use of F16 fighter jet by Pakistan during retaliatory aerial combat and was confident that the US was investigating the matter. Since the Balakot strike, India is trying to build maximum pressure on Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, sources said.

Pakistan has gone to all countries seeking mediation but there is greater understanding of India's position, sources said, adding India has told the international community that it is not an Indo-Pak issue, but about terrorism.

If the UN bans JeM Chief Masood Azhar, Pakistan would get into a difficult situation as he has been residing there as per the Pakistan foreign minister's admission. Sources had said on Monday the IAF has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

India's air strike, which the government had called a "non-military" action, followed a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, J&K on February 14, in which 40 personnel were killed. JeM had taken the responsibility for the attack.

Two Hizb-ul terrorists killed

Two Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in J&K's Tral town on Tuesday morning, police said. "The killed terrorists were involved in conspiring and executing several terrorist attacks and were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes," as per police records.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever