opinion

Involvement comes with responsibility

As Mumbai stands just two days away from elections, it is apt to begin with this quote: 'Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you.'

All roads must lead to polling booths on Monday and let the city try to create a new high when it comes to electoral numbers. As the commercial capital of the country, Mumbai prides itself on its enterprise, go-getter spirit of its citizens and sees itself as the place of opportunity.

We have seen election caravans in overdrive over the past few days, with candidates dutifully folding hands in namaste and smiling sagely about being there for the citizens.

If you want to make them accountable, there is only one way to do this and that by casting a vote. The wise have said, 'bad officials are elected by good citizens who don't vote.'

With so much being done to urge citizens to vote of late, rallies and meets, campaigns and speeches, we need to rollback what has unfortunately and disappointingly become the Mumbai tune during elections -- abysmal turnout at the voting booths.

This is a matter of great shame for this city. Recent meets with local representatives about the Coastal Road for instance saw residents of affected areas ask the BMC and Shiv Sena, why they were not consulted or involved in the process when the project was being planned. Involvement comes with responsibility. To change the system, you need to become a part of it.

Wear that ink on your finger as a badge of honour. You are one cog in the wheel of this great democracy and one vote does make a difference; it is not insignificant. Like Roald Dahl has said, 'Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world'.

