All-rounder Arif Khan stars for Vashi's Anjuman-I-Islam

Skipper Arif Khan came up with a brilliant all-round performance to guide Anjuman-I-Islam Abdul Azim Khatkhatay (Vashi) to a comfortable 57-run win over Anjuman-I-Islam Mustafa Fakih Urdu High School (Turbhe) in a boys U-14 match of the Mumbai Indians Junior cricket tournament at Cross Maidan on Monday.

Arif scored an unbeaten 51 and followed it up with three wickets to help the Vashi school emerge victorious.

Arif's half-century helped his side post a decent 153. Mehtab Shah chipped in with 20 runs to emerge the second-highest scorer. The skipper then rolled his arm to bamboozle the batsmen from the Turbhe school.

The Urdu School boys were bowled out for just 96 runs in 19.3 overs.

