All-rounder Katrina Kaif misses cricket; shares a post on Instagram

Katrina Kaif is missing playing cricket. In her latest Insta post, she's posing with a cricket bat and wondering when she can hit the ball for a six. Kat is known to play the game with unit hands on the set. While shooting for Bharat (2019), she had posted a video showcasing her skills and tagged Anushka Sharma, asking her to put in a word for her with Virat Kohli.

Katrina's new Instagram post is a picture where she strikes a pose with a cricket bat and a ball. She wears a kurta paired with a churidar in the snapshot. "Missing Cricket.. always ready to play.. properly attired or no.." Katrina captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onAug 7, 2020 at 12:36am PDT

Katrina's friend and Thugs Of Hindostan co-actor Fatima Sana Sheikh dropped a kissing emoji on the picture. On the work front, Katrina's next release is Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. The film is slated for a Diwali release as of now.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry this year. Her first Hindi film was Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar, and in the same month, she had Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Sohail Khan. She became one of the most bankable stars in the business after the consecutive successes of films like Namaste London, Apne, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, and Ajay Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

The 37-year-old actor was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat.' She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next cop-universe flick 'Sooryavanshi' opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The actress is also a part of a horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot, along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Other than that, Kaif is now all set to be India's first female Superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's massively ambitious project. We have seen her moves and moving performances, now time to see how she saves the world!

