'All-rounder' on and off the field

While Kapil Dev could be right in saying no cricketer has served India better than Dhoni, let's consider Polly Umrigar's fine contribution too

The late Polly Umrigar strikes a cheerful pose during his preparation work at MCA's Bandra Kurla Complex ground in 2006. Pic/Rane Ashish (MID-DAY ARCHIVES)

There is no other cricketer who has served the country as well as Dhoni," Kapil Dev said on Tuesday. I presume he was only referring to the current star's on-field exploits across all formats of the game when he made that comment.

The statement got me thinking about cricketers whose contribution to Indian cricket goes beyond runs, wickets and catches. There are several men, but Polly Umrigar stood out in my book and was fully deserving of the two lifetime achievement awards he was honoured with -- the CK Nayudu reward instituted by the BCCI and the Castrol award -- in 1998 and 2001 respectively.

Umrigar is not exactly forgotten. The BCCI's Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer is the most prestigious one for current players at the Board's annual gig. The Polly Umrigar Gate at the Wankhede Stadium is a fine honour given to him while he was still with us.

Speaking of the Polly Umrigar Gate, I remember how he didn't make a big fuss over not being permitted by security men to enter Wankhede from the gate named after him, for the India v England ODI in 2002.

Instead, he merely advised the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to have one of its committee members who could recognise cricketers at the gate.

Umrigar ended his Test career in 1962 as an all-time great. No one had played more Tests (59) for the country than him then, and before Sunil Gavaskar smashed batting records galore, Umrigar was India's highest run-getter (3,631) and century-maker (12) in Tests.

The former India captain stood out as an administrator, just as his tall burly frame did on the playing field. He was supremely efficient as the executive secretary of the BCCI in the 1980s and 1990s. When visiting teams landed at Mumbai airport, Umrigar would invariably be present no matter what time of the day or night it was. For four seasons -- 1978-79 to 1981-82 -- he was chairman of national selectors, enjoying success at home against West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and England while India drew the 1980-81 series in Australia before losing to New Zealand in Kiwiland. It was for this tour that his committee sent teenager Ravi Shastri as cover for the injured Dilip Doshi. Among his luggage, Shastri had Umrigar's India sweater to keep warm. Umrigar was also a Mumbai selector and an elected secretary of MCA.

Even in the evening of his life, he never showed any signs of being a cynic. He appreciated the talent and ability of young players. During an interview in 2001, he praised Yuvraj Singh for his "timing and power" before predicting he would be a successful left-arm spinner as well. At the same meeting, Umrigar noticed that Sourav Ganguly would be a better batsman had he played the bowlers with soft hands. He wasn't happy with India's running between wickets then and urged them to be like Australia and South Africa. Had he been living today, he would smile in appreciation of the athleticism displayed by the current Indian team. He passed away in 2006, at the age of 80.

Umrigar was generous with his cricket tips on the field as well. When Chandu Borde found Pakistani bowlers Haseeb Ahsan and Fazal Mahmood more than just testing in the Chennai Test of the 1960-61 series, Umrigar advised him to restrict his strokeplay against the spin-pace duo. Borde held back as instructed, the storm passed, and he ended up unbeaten on 177 while Umrigar scored 117.

At the heart of every Umrigar cricketing lesson was concentration; it was also important to ensure a batsman's partner was well-focused. He learnt this from Vijay Hazare, with whom he put on 183 for the fourth wicket at Mumbai during the 1952 Test against Pakistan. Umrigar reached his century before Hazare and displayed his thrill a bit too much for Hazare's liking. Hazare walked up to his junior partner to tell him that the celebration was a bit distracting and that he (Hazare) had to get his hundred as well.

Executors of new cricketing projects didn't have to look too far for expertise; Umrigar was only a phone call away. Just like Umrigar spent many hot afternoons ensuring MCA's BKC ground was ready to be a good cricketing facility, his efforts in building the new Wankhede Stadium in 1974 were immeasurable. For long, he was known as the man who understood the art of pitch-making better than most. Yes, the 2004 India v Australia Test at Wankhede concluded within three days but he was only partly responsible for its preparation. The only occasion for him to smile during that Test was when India won by 13 runs. Umrigar's brains were picked by Raj Singh Dungarpur while setting up the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and he even travelled to Indore to watch the academy team play in a tour game for the visiting Zimbabwean team in 2000.

Long before that, he was a popular manager on India's 1975-76 tours to New Zealand and West Indies. He also managed Bishan Singh Bedi's team on the 1977-78 tour to Australia, where he agreed to make up the numbers for a game against Western Australia Country at Wongan Hills. On his return from managerial duties in Australia, he was fresh enough to play for Associated Cement Companies on the inter-office circuit.

Cricket was Umrigar's oxygen.

Indian cricket can never have a servant like him.

