All-rounder phone for gaming and work

When it comes to pure specs and performance, nothing can beat a traditional gaming phone. However, there are a few problems with a gaming phone. For one, the look of the phone is a little aggressive. While it works for hardcore gamers, others might find it too in your face. Gaming phones also tend to be bulky partly thanks to a huge battery that lets gamers play for hours without a break.

I have been using the OnePlus 8T for a few weeks now and I think the performance, especially in gaming is pretty up there with the more focused phones.

It has all the DNA of a great gaming phone, but without the aggressive RGB LEDS and the bulky frame. It even costs cheaper at just Rs 42,999.

The 8T comes with a cutting edge 120Hz FullHD+ display, a Snapdragon 865 processor, a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 16MP camera at the front, a gaming grade cooling system, Dolby Atmos stereo sound and a dedicated gaming mode that turns off notifications and adds accidental touch prevention. The box includes a 65W warp charger that can give you a day’s worth of battery in just 15 minutes. At 4500 mAh the battery is fairly large, but unlike a dedicated gaming phone this battery is not sufficient for an all-day gaming marathon.

The phone looks great. OnePlus has their iconic slider and the aquamarine device colour looks similar to the 8Pro. Oxygen OS is still pretty sweet; everything works smoothly and I like the simplicity the OS offers. The camera on the phone though lower spec than the ASUS’s ROG 3, arguably performs better. I got good results on stills as well as videos at 4K 60FPS with relative ease.

I like the screen too, 120hz does make a difference ,making the phone feel smooth, especially while gaming.

The ASUS ROG 3 is actually a great gaming phone, but there are certain sacrifices made for that phone that only a gamer will identify.

On the other hand, the lighter and more subdued 8T lets go of some of the more extreme features to come up with a package that melds gaming into a phone rather than the other way around. OnePlus 8T is a good all-rounder; it works well for gaming as well as work and it has a decent camera. I like the fact that there are gamer-friendly specs without any of the typical gaming phone design choices. So, if you are looking to game on a phone that doesn’t scream "I am a gamer look at me," but are still down to playing a couple of intense rounds, then this is perfect.

