All-rounder Yaseen Shaikh shines for Al-Barkaat

Medium pacer Aayush Vaity and off-spinner Pranay Kapadia claimed three wickets each as Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) bowled out defending champions Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) for 167 on Day One of the three-day MSSA-organised U-14 Giles Shield final at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

In reply, the Borivli school ended the day on 39-2 with Krishna Patil and Aryan Sakpal unbeaten on 12 and 15 respectively.

Al-Barkaat fight back

Al-Barkaat's fightback was led by all-rounder Yaseen Shaikh, who scored 71 and returned to claim two wickets.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Al Barkaat survived an early scare as opener Aryan Bhadane was dropped thrice off Aayush—first, off the very first ball of the first over by Krish Kanawde at second slip, then by Soham Gondkar at point two balls later and again by Gondkar in the third over.

Aayush, however, didn't have to wait too long for his first breakthrough, claiming the wicket of Sunny Singh off his third over (caught by Aditya Naik at second slip). Aryan and Yaseen put on 49 runs for the second wicket to take the Kurla school to 52 before the former was caught by Pranay Kapadia off leg-spinner Ishan Parab for 23. No. 5 batsman Vedant Bhilare went back early without troubling the scorers, reducing the Kurla school to 65-3 at lunch.

Yaseen was forced to accelerate post lunch after he started running out of partners. He eventually fell to off-spinner Krish [caught at midwicket by Satvik Tadepalli]. Yaseen's 120-ball knock was laced with 13 boundaries. Shourya Desai was not out on 29. SVIS claimed six wickets in the post-lunch session.

In reply, SVIS lost opener Amit Jaiswal (12) and No. 3 batsman Krish (0) early—both dismissed by Yaseen in the seventh over.

Dropped catches hurt SVIS

Pranay, who is leading the side for the first time in the absence of regular skipper Rudra Tank [away representing Mumbai in the U-14 West Zone League in Pune] felt his side could have fielded better. "We dropped a few catches at the start else we could have dismissed them for below 150," said the Class VIII student.

Yaseen was disappointed with his players too. "None of our batsman were able to stay at the wicket. However, I'm confident that our bowlers will do well and try to dismiss them below 120 tomorrow," he said.

