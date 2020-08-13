All schools must celebrate Independence Day 2020 online: guidelines

Amid this year of online schooling, the Independence Day celebration will also be online on August 15. Special guidelines have been issued for schools to ensure that no institute skips the celebration.

Schools have been advised to hold flag-hoisting on campus with just staff, with social distancing norms. Students are advised to join online later. Patriotic songs will be sung along with speech videos related to the Independence movement. Schools have also been advised to hold different activities digitally such as patriotic poetry and debate competitions, etc. and to create awareness about Aatmanirbhar Bharat.



A woman makes a tricolour flag in preparation for Independence Day at Mahalaxmi. Pic/Ashish Raje

"The specifically designed guidelines have put an end to schools' confusion over the Independence Day celebration. Flag-hoisting with limited staff has been allowed under these guidelines. Schools' heads were looking for clarity on it," said Prashant Redij, spokesperson for the Maharashtra Schools Principals' Association.

Schools are working on creating videos of patriotic songs, speeches by principals and other activities. "On Independence Day, we will gather through the digital platform to listen to what the principal has to say, following which each class will have specially designed programmes held online," said Uday Nare, a teacher from Hansraj Morarji School.

