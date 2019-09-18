MENU

All sentiments should be considered and respected on Ram Temple issue: Ramdas Athawale

Published: Sep 18, 2019, 08:38 IST | ANI

His remarks come a day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed confidence in the central government that it will take steps to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya soon

Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that all sentiments should be considered and respected in the Ram Temple issue. Pic/ANI

BJP's ally Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that all sentiments should be considered and respected in the Ram Temple issue. His remarks come a day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed confidence in the central government that it will take steps to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya soon. "The way government is working, our hopes have increased as to the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Now, there is no point in waiting anymore," Thackeray said.

Replying to a question about Thackeray's remarks, Union Minister Athawale said, "Uddhav Thackerey is a very good friend and I believe that the Ram Mandir issue should be resolved soon. But it is important to wait for the SC order. The order should be out soon. All sentiments should be considered and respect has to be given to all opinions on Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid."

He also claimed that a statue of Lord Gautam Buddha also existed at the sight, thousands of years ago. "If you research 2500 years back there was a statue of Gautam Buddha and a Buddha statue should be made there. But I don't want to come in between the Hindus and Muslims and therefore I did not speak about it before.

We will respect whatever decision is taken", he told media persons. He also stated that he will not let the alliance of BJP-Shivsena break until he was in the alliance. "Till the time I'm in the alliance, I will not let BJP-Shivsena alliance to break because if they break up I will have to break up too", he said.

