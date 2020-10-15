All signed copies of Tahira Kashyap's book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman sell out

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's upcoming book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman, has generated a lot of intrigue among people. Leading up to the launch of her book, she shared three commandments of being a woman on her Instagram which met with a lot of laughs and appreciation from her peers and her followers.

The book, which has a funny, witty and humorous undertone to it, entails her journey and experiences.

Filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha, actors Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan and Sonali Bendre, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and performers Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan took to social media to give her a shout out and praising for her chronicling the life of a woman in the most unabashed and honest fashion.

Even before the launch of the book, Tahira has all the reasons to rejoice. The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman will be available to readers from October 17 on Flipkart as a part of 'The Big Billion Days Specials'. And we have learnt that all 50 signed copies of the book have already been sold out. It would not be wrong to say that it is on its way to become a bestseller.

The book has interesting anecdotes of Tahira from her childhood days and about her battle with cancer. Known to be outspoken and have a strong opinion on gender disparity, the writer-director seems to have joined the league of women writers who are hailed for their fearlessness and their ability to break the glass ceiling.

The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is a testament to Tahira's bold spirit. Published by Juggernaut Books, the book is touted be an anthem for every woman and an intrigue for men. High on Tahira's signature wit, the book will hit the shelves later this month.

