All Sonali Bendre wants is to 'get better and back home'

Alongside the emotional note, Sonali also posted a picture of herself where she can be seen applying kohl in her eyes

Sonali Bendre

Given her resilience, Sonali Bendre has become an inspiration, not just for the cancer patients but for everyone struggling with issues in life.

The actor, who is undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York from the past few months, has penned another heartfelt and motivating social media post on how she is dealing with pain and emotions.

The 43-year-old began by quoting award-winning author Cheryl Strayed. "I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me," she wrote.

Sonali then talked in detail about the past couple of months during which she has had good days and bad ones. "There have been days when I've been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it's a cycle, one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many, Post chemo, post-surgery and the like, where even just laughing hurts."

The 'Sarfarosh' actor then talked about how she coped with the "bad days". "I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity¿ for a short while. Only you know what you're going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren't wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn't wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognise it and refuse to let it control your life."

Sonali also stated the importance of self-care, sleep "or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son."

She concluded the post by writing, "For now, as my treatment continues, my visual focus remains to just get better and get back home. It's yet another test, Student all my life¿Learning all my life #OneDayAtATime"

It was on July 4 that Sonali took to social media to open up about her disease. Since then, from time to time, the actor has been sharing about her struggles and her brave way of battling the illness on social media.