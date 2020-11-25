All Stars Digital shines Amidst Lockdown. A conversation with founder Riddhi Chhabria

An entrepreneur always searches for a change, responds to it, and makes it an opportunity.

While the global pandemic in 2020 was a challenge for all of us, it served as a big change for entrepreneurs to learn, adapt, and get stronger at what they do!

Riddhi is one such marketeer who wears entrepreneurial shoes, paves the path as a consultant, is a risk-taker, traveler, dog-lover, and a leader. She is the founder of All Stars Digital – a Digital Marketing and Brand Scaling Agency that is making its mark in the Digital Space.

From an NYU graduate to being one of India's upcoming leading Women entrepreneurs – here's a one-on-one conversation on how she conquered the world of digital marketing.

All of these led me to a double specialization in Brand Management and Digital Marketing. I took multiple internships and landed my first job with an Advertising Agency where I got the chance of working directly with many US based celebrities. Soon my parents Mr. Nagesh Chhabria and Mrs. Nisha Chhabria recommended me to start my agency back in India, and I realized nothing better than using my expertise in my country. It clicked!

After interviewing 100 people, and brainstorming ideas – I founded All Stars Digital!

All Stars Digital provides 360-degree digital marketing solutions i.e. SEO, Paid Search Marketing, Online Reputation Management, Social Media Marketing, Advertising, Content Marketing, Website Analysis, E-Commerce Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Rebranding, Brand Awareness, etc. We are currently stepping into Digital PR and Affiliate Marketing. We wish to impress and sustain our clients with new services too just as we did with our service portfolio before. Fingers Crossed!

The biggest challenge I had to overcome would have been completely different had this question been asked at the beginning of 2020. We had 42 active clients as of 1st March 2020, the number reduced to 30 in the next 15 days and further down to 18 by the end of March. On 10th April we had just 6 clients with a team of 22 Full-time employees. I was worried if I could even pull the company till August. But then, we started targeting the e-commerce brands and adapting to the unprecedented times – and here we are changing the marketing game.

How did I make it through this tough time? It is my TEAM. During COVID19, when a lot of agencies were complaining about their team's job-hopping and deserting because of salary cuts, my team worked extra - even with a 40% salary cut. My team has worked endlessly through the challenging times to make the company bounce back. My brother, Sumukh Chhabria, put in hours to help me too, though he had his own company to run. As they say, tough times get a family closer, I can confidently say that my team is my family and their endless support has been my biggest strength.

Pre-covid we were majorly working with F&Bs, Travel Agencies, Event Planners, & Retail Stores. Today we have brands in almost every sector except Airlines and Cosmetics. Before 2022, we plan to be in a position to have worked with at least one brand in every field.

Valuing #SkillOverDegree and thriving through adapting, Riddhi is pushing the marketing boundaries with a team of passionate marketers who believe in taking challenges as an opportunity to change.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.