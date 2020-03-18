'All steps taken to combat coronavirus,' Maharashtra government tells Bombay high court

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that it has taken all necessary steps to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The government submitted a short note to a division bench of Acting Chief Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice N R Borkar detailing all the measures undertaken by it till date.

"A high powered committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the chief secretary of the state government which is responsible for day to day monitoring of the situation and for controlling spread of the epidemic," the note said. It added that while schools, colleges, universities, malls, theatres, swimming pools and gyms have been ordered to remain shut till March 31, essential commodities like medicines, groceries, milk and vegetables will be available without any hindrance.

The bench was also informed on Tuesday that all University exams have been postponed. HC is hearing a bunch of petitions related to the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra has 38 Covid-19 patients as on Tuesday, down from 39 after a 64-year-man died at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on March 19.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates