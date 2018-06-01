All teams touring India to play practice games with Afghanistan

The announcement was made by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary during his visit here, according to Afghanistan Cricket Board



All international teams touring India will now play one practice game against Afghanistan, an arrangement which will constantly provide international exposure to the team from strife-torn nation.

The announcement was made by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary during his visit here, according to Afghanistan Cricket Board. Choudhary is in Afghanistan capital to discuss the bilateral cricketing relation between the two countries. Choudhary said it will be a vital addition as it will help increase the morale and also upgrade the skills of players. Afghanistan will "host" Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series at their adopted home in Dehradun.