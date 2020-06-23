All that drama

Theatre veteran Raell Padamsee's Academy for Creative Expression (ACE) has now reprogrammed all their offline speech and drama programmes to interactive online classes. Having completed multiple batches with students aged 2.5 years to 19 years, they work on areas such as confidence-building, speech, pronunciation, enunciation and voice modulation. The online medium does offer several advantages, according to Padamsee — it incorporates the use of more visuals and video, and also makes the course accessible to a wider audience. "We've got kids joining from all over the world, who are all excited and invested," she shares.

