All that glitters

Updated: Jan 13, 2020, 21:36 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A jewellery show will offer viewers a multi-sensory experience

Diamantaire Rahul Jhaveri's Studio Renn will open the second edition of a unique four-day jewelry show this week. The event will feature an audio-visual installation by Oregon-based composer Randall Taylor, sculptures by city-based artist Nilesh Kinkale and a photostory by Rema Chaudhary. There's also a site-specific installation by Kolkata-based fashion and lifestyle studio The Space at 9/2.

On the other hand, the jewellery collection includes all the bling you need — earrings, rings, bracelets and pendants, all made with 18-karat gold, diamonds, Zambian emeralds, South Sea pearls and natural Burmese rubies and sapphires.

ON January 16 to 19, 11 am to 7 pm
AT The Stands, Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate.
CALL 8070009200

