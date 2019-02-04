All that's special at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards

music

Following complaints about lack of inclusivity, 61st Annual Grammy Awards made updates to the ceremony

On the top

Kendrick Lamar holds the most nominations with eight nods, followed closely by Drake with seven. Social media star-turned-rapper Cardi B is nominated for five, including Album Of The Year and Best Rap Performance. Following complaints about lack of inclusivity, the academy made updates to the ceremony. In the categories Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year, the nominees will be increased from five to eight, marking the biggest change in the show since its inception.

Start with a bang

With four other Grammy nominations, H.E.R. is also the frontrunner for Best New Artiste. At the age of 21, Gabi Wilson could make history if she wins the title, by becoming the first female R&B singer to take home the trophy since 2002, when Alicia Keys was crowned Best New Artist. (Fun fact: Keys is the host for the 2019 Grammys.)

Royal snub

Legends Beyonce and Jay Z's Everything Is Love missed out on the Best Album nod, while Grammy favourite Taylor Swift too was absent from the list. Her latest release, Reputation, was only nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Where to watch

Set to take place in Los Angeles on February 10, the 61st Grammy Awards will air on Vh1 India on February 11 at 7.30 am.

