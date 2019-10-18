All the actors have given life to the story, says producer Dr. Jogender Singh

One of the most sensational and anticipated film P se Pyaar F se Farrar has created a hype right from its poster release. The film has been shot in the divine place of Mathura which is also known as the heart of culture. The film highlights the subject of caste and religions disparities and shows how these caste inequalities are making society ruthless. The unsuspecting lovers who meet with an untimely and disgraceful end in the hands of those who disapprove of their union on the grounds of caste, creed or the religion.

While shooting the film, the makers had to face many barriers. From direction to production, cast to location makers of the film endeavoured and struggled a lot to make this a perfect film and finally, they did.

Talking about the film producer Dr.Jogender Singh says, "It was really tough for me to get all the right things for the film. But when I started this project just one thing I kept in mind that I have to be a part of a revolution to stop this Casteism and Honour Killing issues and this gave me the courage to make a film on this intriguing subject."

"Also, the cast of the film have given life to the story and added value to it. All the actors Bhavesh Kumar, Jimmy Sherill, Kumud Mishra, Sanjay Mishra and others have done justice with the character at their part getting out of their comfort zone,” he adds.

This film depicts the hardship of a sportsman caught in turbulent caste drama. The story of the film is based on true incident in Mathura, where a national level sportsman had to face the repercussion of intercaste marriage, the film is about a young boy falling in love with a girl and the kind of stormy and violent reactions that follow between their communities. These make the revered city of love turn into a city of extreme hate.

Thanking the critics' Producer Dr Jogender Singh says, "I want to thanks critics for their fair and positive reviews. Also, I highly appreciate the love that they have showered on the film. It has encouraged me to make films that lend value for money for Indian Cinema."

Talking about the film, Producer Dr.Singh adds, "Making a good film with great performers has its perks. I could recover the entire cost of my film by just selling the music & digital rights of the film. This has boosted my confidence to fund more meaningful cinema in the future."

These days film making has been a daunting task, choosing the location as per the scripts demand makes it tougher. To show the real mirror of the society and make it realistic the makers of the film decided to shot the film in many places such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. Also, most of the scene has been shot in Mathura as the film is based on the real story of the city.

The film has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar, directed by Manoj Tiwari and Produced under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and the movie is nationwide distributed by PVRPictures and UFO. The movie will hit the theatres screen this week on October 18, 2019.

