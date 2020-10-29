All things ice

Now with the city taking baby steps towards reopening establishments, restaurants are pulling out all the stops to woo customers back. And The Finch in Andheri East has gone all guns blazing, roping in master mixologist Ron Ramirez to host a workshop on a signature sub-zero ice series of drinks this weekend. These rely on flavoured ice cubes to add zing to cocktails, and Bangkok-based Ramirez tells us, "The more they melt, the more they add flavour to the drink. I don't think that this has been done in India before. It's not like the normal drinks you have, where they become weaker as the ice melts."

One example he offers is The bird cage, a cocktail made with white tequila, which has chilli-flavoured ice cubes in it. Ramirez adds that he has a culinary background, which reflects in the drinks he conjures up. They are somewhat complicated, he admits, but still, check out the recipe alongside and find out how you fare.

Recipe: The bird cage

Yield: 1 serving, Prep Time: Overnight

Ingredients

Blue agave (white tequila) – 30 ml

Honey rosemary infusion – 20 ml

Pink grapefruit juice – 45 ml

Lime juice – 15 ml

Orange liqueur (Triple Sec) – 20 ml

Red wine salt

Preparation

First blend 500 ml of water with red and green chillis till the chillis are crushed. Freeze it overnight. Infuse five sprigs of rosemary with one cup of hot water and add two cups of honey. Also, sauté 200 gm of rock salt in a frying pan with 30 ml of red wine till it becomes dry (about seven minutes).

Method

1. Rim an old-fashioned glass with the red wine salt.

2. Put two pieces of the chilli ice cubes in the glass.

3. In a cocktail shaker, combine the blue agave, pink grapefruit juice, lime juice, orange liqueur and honey-rosemary infusion.

4. Add normal ice cubes and shake well for 10 seconds.

5. Strain the cocktail into the glass with chilli ice cubes, and serve.

