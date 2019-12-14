All things theatre

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thespo, the popular youth theatre festival has entered its 21st year. Started by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and Toral Shah as a youth theatre movement in 1999, it has produced theatre and filmmakers (via workshops and festival) who have made a name for themselves. Some of them include Kashin Shetty and Siddharth Kumar. We invited theatrewallah and former participant Saloni Shukla to pick five must-attend events.

Agni aur Barkha by Samagam Rangamandal, Jabalpur: It is by one of my favourite playwrights, Girish Karnad, and definitely worth a watch. ON December 20, 6 pm and 9 pm Sane Ani Company by Aajkal, Pune: It talks about a theatre troupe trying to reinvent itself. It's relevant for theatre people as they will connect to it. For others, it could be insightful. ON December 19, 6 pm and 9 pm Aksariyat Akliyat by Alternative Space Project, New Delhi: Set in Kashmir, it is relevant in today's time. ON December 19, 7 pm Sounds like... by Kaizad Gherda: The industry needs more technically sound people who help put a production together. ON December 16 and 17, 1 pm to 5 pm Magic Hour: The Deryck Jeffereis Lighting Workshop by Arghya Lahiri: He is the best in the business and we need good lighting operators in theatre. ON December 16, 10 am to 8 pm

On December 16 to 20

AT Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu

LOG ON TO prithvitheatre.org (for full schedule)

Cost Rs 250 onwards

