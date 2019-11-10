All things wine

If wine to you is more than fermented grape juice, a new wine curious collective by Gargi Kothari has a slot open for you. Launched in association with Yiamas, an experimental space at Fort, Wine Curious Collective hosts on the third Wednesday of every month guided tasting sessions that are interactive, intimate and informative. Learn how to taste wine, pair it with the rights foods and the effects of oak ageing on the spirit. Kothari says, "The monthly series began in August, and has seen three editions so far. The response has been encouraging."

Entry: Rs 2,000 onwards

Call: 9819957942

