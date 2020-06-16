All-time high of 178 coronavirus deaths reported in Maharashtra

The dreaded novel Coronavirus continues to claim lives in Maharashtra, which on Monday recorded an all-time high of 178 deaths, taking the state's toll to over 4,128. As many as 68 of them died in Mumbai. The number of cases, however, dipped after several days. State reported 786 new COVID-19 infections, including 1,067 in the city.

The mortality rate due to COVID-19 is at 3.7 per cent. Besides 68 in city, 20 died in Vasai Virar, 14 in Pune, 13 each in Mira Bhayandar and Dhule, 12 each in Navi Mumbai and Thane, nine in Kalyan Dombivli, seven in Panvel, three in Jalgaon, two each in Solapur and Jalna and one each in Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Among the deceased, 91 patients were senior citizens and 95 suffered from other ailments. Officials said while 29 died over the past two days, the rest succumbed to the virus earlier.

State health department officials said Maharashtra now has 1,10,744 cases, and Mumbai has reported nearly 60,000 infections. In the state, among the total patients, 50,554 are currently being treated at various healthcare facilities. Additionally, 144 patients from Mumbai and 140 from Thane have tested positive but their names are yet to be added to the official tally, said officials. More than 5,000 patients were discharged after a full recovery on Monday, and the recovery rate in the state stands at 50.61 per cent.

According to the civic officials, while nine administrative wards have more than 3,000 cases each, only three wards (B,C and R North) have less than 1,000 cases each. In the city, while K East continued to have the highest number of COVID-19 patients and have more than 4,000 cases, G North also saw fresh infections. There were 25 new cases in Dharavi, 25 in Dadar and 33 in Mahim.

Civic officials added that five wards continue to have a growth percentage higher than 4 per cent and R North had the highest at 6.4 per cent. Despite having the highest number of cases, K East ward has a growth percentage of 3.9 per cent. Officials say the average growth rate of COVID-19 in the city dropped to 2.65 per cent.

