All-white dress is never old, Kareena Kapoor's birthday outfit is proof enough!

After completing their professional commitments, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan jetted off for a mini-vacation to their ancestral Pataudi Palace in Haryana to celebrate the actress' 39th birthday. To ring in her special day, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a white crisp kurta-pyjama and twinned with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress was all elated and it is evident enough from the pictures uploaded by sister Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan/picture courtesy: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Speaking of the professional commitments, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the second season of Sacred Games which dropped online on August 15. Apart from the above, recently, he wrapped up the shooting of Jawaani Jaaneman in London alongside newcomer Alaia F and Tabu. He will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor too wrapped up shooting of Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. Apart from this project, Bebo has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.

