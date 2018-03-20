All you need to know about Bollywood it's first stoner comedy High Jack

High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane

Phantom Films brings with Bollywood it's first stoner comedy titled High Jack to release on 20th April, 2018. The film which is a trippy stoner comedy stars Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall in the pivotal roles. High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, which results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

The film involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky. High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films. High Jack also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood. Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, Highjack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April, 2018.

