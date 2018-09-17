All you need to know about Charge Me campaign launched by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

bollywood

In collaboration with college students, Nawazuddin Siddiqui launches online campaign Charge Me to protest against social issues

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

With less than a week to go for the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto, the makers have launched an online campaign that resonate with the celebrated author's values of truth and honesty. Much like Manto's works that showed a mirror to society, the campaign titled ChargeMe, in collaboration with 3,000 college students across the country, aims to put the spotlight on the pressing social issues of today. The title is derived from Manto's real life, where obscenity charges were levelled against some of his creations.

We hear, the plan was formed after Raftaar's theme song for the film, Mantoiyat, became a talking point online. A source says, "When his song dropped online, Raftaar asked students to send in their stories related to what they object to, in the world around them. The response was tremendous. While a girl posted a video of how she was judged by people for wearing short skirts, another guy shared a video complaining about the rising petrol prices burdening the common man. Seeing the enthusiastic response, the producers decided to make a campaign of it. They have amassed close to 3,000 college students who will share videos protesting against the social issues — these could range from moral imposition to unfair government policies. The videos will end with #ChargeMeForIt."



A still from Manto

Siddiqui, who will launch the campaign on his social media accounts today, says, "Our modern day Indian society continues to be plagued by several issues. The thought behind Charge Me was to use social media to talk about how our freedom of speech is still stifled. The voice of our youth will go a long way in bringing about a change."

