All you need to know about IPL 2019's Rs. 8.4 crores worth mystery cricketer Varun Chakravarthy

As IPL is all set to begin on 23 March, we are showcasing a series on the 10 costliest players bought in the IPL auctions 2019. Today we profile the joint-most expensive player Varun Chakravarthy, who was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 8.4 crores

Varun Chakravarthy (Pic/ Twitter)

A lot has been made of the IPL 2019 auctions where an unknown entity, Varun Chakravarthy, bagged Rs. 8.4 crores and will play for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. He is a spin bowler who made a name for himself in the Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2018. Varun Chakravarthy (Pic/ Twitter)

Here are six things you need to know about the cricketer:

Varun Chakravarthy started off as a wicket-keeper-batsman when he was 13 years old.

Varun Chakravarthy pursued a degree in architecture in Chennai.

Varun Chakravarthy changed into a seam bowling-allrounder in his early 20s, but after getting smashed all over the park by batsmen, he changed his game to become a potent mystery spinner.

Varun Chakravarthy can bowl Offbreak, Legbreak, Googly, Carrom Ball, Flipper, Topspinner, Slider.

Varun Chakravarthy made a name for himself in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2018 when he played a very successful season with the title-winners Siechem Madurai Panthers

According to ESPNcricinfo Varun Chakravarthy is addicted to Snickers chocolate bars and is a fan of actor Vijay.

Well Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab may have bagged a goldmine with the purchase of Varun Chakravarthy, all teams will be wracking their brains to unlock the mystery behind the spinner before they face him in the IPL 2019.

