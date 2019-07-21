All you need to know about Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

hollywood

Get ready for first scary Marvel film- 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Pic/Instagram account

'Doctor Strange' sequel titled 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will not only thrill fans but is also set to be the "first scary MCU film". It will hit the big screens on May 7, 2021. Filmmaker Scott Derrickson who is returning to helm the upcoming feature took to the stage at Comic-Con in San Diego and revealed the film will he first in Marvel Universe to be the scary one.

He also addressed the fans who question whether the multiverse is real or not. "Just because Quentin Beck makes up lies about the multiverse doesn't mean it isn't real," Entertainment Weekly quoted him as saying.

Benedict Cumberbatch who played Stephen Strange in the first film described his character as "facing unexpected things. I think he'll be in a position rather like the audience of not knowing what's coming at him."

"There was a lot of authority, I thought, in the Avengers iterations, so we're going back to kind of destroy him, I think," he added.

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is also set to play a major role in the film.

The official Twitter handle of Marvel also shared the same on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021."

'Doctor Strange,' first appeared in the Marvel comic 'Strange Tales #110' in 1963, was centered on Cumberbatch's surgeon character, who decides to practice mystic arts after his left hand was injured during a car accident. Instead, he began learning about the astral plane, the hidden world of magic, and other dimensions.

The original 2016 Doctor Strange film concluded with Strange's mentor and comrade Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) vowing to cut down the world's supply of sorcerers. It also starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Scott Adkins, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton.

