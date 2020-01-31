All you need to know about Mumbai's 24x7 before its first weekend

Clarity around the rules and regulations of Mumbai turning 24X7 has been grey, rather than black and white. With a majority of stakeholders and business owners standing their ground by saying that a gestation period is required to finally see the results of this “bold move,” there remains uncertainty among Mumbaikars about the do’s and dont’s under the new rules.

To cut through the clutter and make things a little less ambiguous, here are is an all-you-need-to-know before you step out for the first weekend under Mumbai 24X7.

Locations

1) Malls: Known big malls across Mumbai were identified, while their senior management representing restaurants, entertainment, etc. were coordinated with by Ward officers and Police department teams.

2) Gated communities: – While the known malls were identified, more seeking participation/clarification / support may approach the respective Ward officers, if they want further information, so as to also help the Ward teams and the Police teams to plan accordingly.

3) Popular locations for Food Trucks: - There are six such locations that have been identified. They are Juhu Chowpatty Road, Girgaon Chowpatty Road, Bandra Kurla Complex Road, Worli Sea-face, Bandra Bandstand, Nariman Point Road, and Nariman Point (NCPA corner).

Rules

1. The rule disallowing consumption of alcohol at these gated communities/mall locations beyond 1:30 am will be strictly adhered to. Any flouting of this rule will potentially ensure strict action which includes the restaurants/establishment to lose their alcohol permit for 2 years, and/or the gated community (mall/mill) to lose the right to operate for 24 hours.

2. Establishments/eateries opting for 24 hrs option to give an undertaking to Excise Department confirming that they shall not sell alcohol beyond 1:30 am

3. The establishment shall display Notice at a prominent place in the establishment to that effect.

4. Format size of the Notice to be decided by the Excise Department. Notice Format: "This establishment doesn't sell alcoholic beverages beyond 01:30 am. Orders may be placed before 1:00 am”.

5. The various bodies and management to ensure self-regulation—this will ensure continuity and will be beneficial to the citizens and the industry.

Permissions

1. The most important thing to remember is that all permissions/rules are already in place to allow 24 Hrs working. The government will only be an “enabler,” and will not enforce anyone to stay open and operate for 24 Hrs. The discretion lies with the management depending on the feasibility, etc.

2. The excise laws will continue as they are—no relaxation on the alcohol consumption related aspects beyond set time.

3. The Labour laws/regulations are already designed to help women work during night shifts if they desire. Aspects pertaining to their safety and commute are already incorporated in the rules.

4. Permissions allowing malls to operate for 24 Hrs are already in place. Even today, malls can choose to operate for 24 Hrs.

5. Permissions to play music by live bands on general concourse areas within malls may be considered, provided there are no tickets being sold/purchased, and that they are there to create attraction and provide entertainment for those visiting the malls. Premises License will be granted to malls on case to case basis.

6. Permissions and clarity to extend screening time in theatres at these locations beyond 1 am will be sought – Labour Dept. to issue a clarification. Mall and theatre owners

7. Food Truck policy is still in the process of being finalized. However, as of now, the rules stand as such.

a) Permissions pertaining to the same will be included in these. (By BMC Team, AMC - City, AMC - WS) Following suggested, and may apply: a No. of food trucks not to exceed 5 at each location in the initial phase.

b) Food trucks are not for 24 Hrs. Only from 22:00 Hrs to 06:00 Hrs, and they must leave the spot before 06:15 Hrs.

b) Not more than 4 folding tables i.e. with 16 seats per food truck d Distance between two food trucks should be at least 20 meters.

c) Food trucks to be parked in Private or Public parking places f Entire pavement not to be blocked. Only 40% of the footpath can be covered by tables.

d) Guard to ensure parking discipline and customer discipline.

e) Teams operating them will be fully responsible for the cleanliness and upkeep of the area surrounding their stationed locations.

f) There will be no loud noise, no music, no amplifiers or entertainment programs allowed by these.

g) Utensils making noise/usage of plastic to be avoided - sustainable and biodegradable material to be used.

h) Hygiene quality to be maintained (min. B-Grade) l They will occupy the designated places (identified by Acs, Ward offices) not before 22:00 Hrs.

Nodal Officer

Mr. Sharad Ughade has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to collate & create information and FAQs within 15 days to help everyone by coordinating with relevant Police departments, relevant departments in state Govt., BMC teams, Management of malls, mills, retailers and restaurants.

Out of Scope

1. The government will not be involved in any marketing or generating ideas or business plans for the management teams of malls and mills.

2. The management team of malls and mills will need to connect with the retailers, theatre owners, their staff, etc. to devise workable solutions which will be successful.

