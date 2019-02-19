All you need to know about Pallavi Joshi's Bharat Ki Baat

television

Pallavi Joshi says a new show that celebrates India is crucial to battle the all-pervasive negativity in media

Pallavi Joshi

Far distanced from the supernatural fantasies and family dramas that drive Indian television, Pallavi Joshi has bet big on her infotainment show, Bharat Ki Baat. A series that highlights the nation's achievements over the years, the outing, she says, was her answer to "all the negativity going on in the media, both print and electronic".

"These days, everything seems to be politically driven, when it plays a minuscule role in our lives. How did we prove our world leadership in space programmes with Mangalyaan, which reached Mars in its first attempt? How has India jumped to the fifth position in global economics? Negativity begets negativity. As a society, if we have to move forward, we have to quote positive examples," says Joshi, who has collaborated with filmmaker husband Vivek Agnihotri for the project.

The 26-part series that kicked off recently focuses on various topics, ranging from democracy and agriculture, to tourism and start-ups. Having travelled across the country and interacted with people at the grassroots, Joshi says she is filled with a surge of optimism.

"Our parents were born during the pre-Independence era and have seen the way Indians were made to remain subservient to the British empire. My generation also had to stoop to sycophancy to get their work done from the government officials and ministers. Fortunately, the millennials are unapologetic about their background, upbringing and demands. I am satisfied with the way the new India is emerging." Last seen in Peshwa Bajirao, Joshi says she is not "cut out for daily soaps."

"I've turned them down in the past, and I'm turning them down now. I am interested in finite shows because the story has a definite progression."

