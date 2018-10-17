All you need to know about Saif Ali Khan's prep for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan trains in horse riding to ace his warrior act in next, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan

Geared up to play the antagonist in Ajay Devgn's production, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has begun his prep for the period drama. mid-day has learnt that the actor is undergoing extensive training in horse riding for his part. A source reveals, "Though he is currently busy with Baazaar promotions, Saif dedicates four hours every morning to horse riding sessions at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. He has become a fairly confident rider and picked up the basics, including trotting, cantering and galloping."

While Devgn, who plays the titular role, kicked off the shoot in September, Khan is expected to join the unit by the end of the month. The Om Raut-directed venture will see the two actors reunite 12 years after Omkara (2006). During a recent interview, Khan, who was shooting for Navdeep Singh's Hunter then, had walked us through his prep.

"My preparation for Taanaji has already been done, thanks to my upcoming film, Hunter. I had to grow a beard and sport dreadlocks for the part. The make-up would take me almost two hours. Apart from that, I also learnt sword fighting. So, in a way, the film prepared me for Taanaji. It is going to be fun working with Ajay again," he said.

Set in the 17th century, the magnum opus will be an ode to the valour of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who was a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Rumours suggest that the film will be shot in 3D.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new home has minimal interiors

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates