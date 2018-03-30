All you need to know about Sonal Chauhan's role in Paltan

Sonal Chauhan will go de-glam for the role of a Rajput girl in Paltan



Sonal Chauhan

With an arresting screen presence in her Bollywood debut, Jannat, Sonal Chauhan instantly became popular for her girl-next-door look and there has been no looking back ever since. Set to make a stir yet again, the gorgeous actress recently went de-glam in order to essay the role of a Rajput girl in J P Dutta's Paltan.

A natural beauty, Sonal often posts pictures of herself in little to no makeup over her social media handles, so facing the camera sans makeup was easy. Though the enchanting diva landed the movie owing to more than that. If sources are to be believed, Dutta was looking for someone with a certain vulnerability, poise and strength that would suit the role of a Rajput girl in the film. The veteran filmmaker's search ended, as Sonal fit the bill perfectly on all accounts and also interestingly happens to be a Rajput in real life!

Says Sonal Chauhan, "I have admired J P sir's films. It is an honour to be part of this huge project. I am so glad that J P sir deemed me as the right choice for the role. I can't wait to know how it's received by the audiences. I got a chance to say my thanks to the Indian army through this film and for that I am overwhelmed beyond words."

