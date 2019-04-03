All you need to know about the first mobile phone call made in 1973

science-technology

Motorola invested USD 100 million between 1973 and 1993 before any revenues were realised

46 years ago, the first mobile phone call was made on April 3, 1973, by Motorola researcher and executive Martin Cooper in New York City. He placed a call to the headquarters of Bell Labs in New Jersey.

Martin Cooper held the 21/2-pound prototype to his ear and announced that he had devised a functional portable phone.

This phone became the first such phone to be commercially released later.

It weighed 1.1 kg and measured 22.86 cm long and 4.44 cm wide. Motorola invested USD 100 million between 1973 and 1993 before any revenues were realised.

Here's what Twitterati had to say about it:

#OnThisDay 1973 Martin Cooper, a Motorola researcher and executive, made the world’s first ever mobile telephone call to Dr. Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs, his rival in the race to create the mobile telephone. pic.twitter.com/UdbCJ4LSC2 — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) April 3, 2019

Today in 1973 First mobile phone call is made in downtown Manhattan, NYC by Motorola employee #Martin_Cooper to the Bell Labs headquarters in New Jersey...

Thanq sir,

GABBAR pic.twitter.com/MCTBFGqxFV — Gabbar Singh (@GabbarS38082548) April 3, 2019

Today is our mobile phone's birthday(46th) happy world mobile phone day.....

The world’s first mobile phone call was made on April 3, 1973, by Martin Cooper, a senior engineer at Motorola.#aimra pic.twitter.com/id6eZXemAr — Aman Prit Singh Bhatia (@prit_bhatia) April 3, 2019

• 3rd April, 1973#OnThisDay in 1973 first handheld mobile phone call was made. pic.twitter.com/ThYquRPQJ6 — Swadhyayee (@swadhyayee2014) April 3, 2019

The call was a major step in the development of mobile technology. The device has evolved over the years. It has come from DynaTAC to the smartphones of today.

