Updated: Apr 03, 2019, 13:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Motorola invested USD 100 million between 1973 and 1993 before any revenues were realised

All you need to know about the first mobile phone call made in 1973
Pic/Twitter

46 years ago, the first mobile phone call was made on April 3, 1973, by Motorola researcher and executive Martin Cooper in New York City. He placed a call to the headquarters of Bell Labs in New Jersey.

Martin Cooper held the 21/2-pound prototype to his ear and announced that he had devised a functional portable phone.

This phone became the first such phone to be commercially released later.

It weighed 1.1 kg and measured 22.86 cm long and 4.44 cm wide. Motorola invested USD 100 million between 1973 and 1993 before any revenues were realised.

Here's what Twitterati had to say about it:

The call was a major step in the development of mobile technology. The device has evolved over the years. It has come from DynaTAC to the smartphones of today. 

