All you need to know about the intimate gathering on Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday

In a pre-COVID world, Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday would have been celebrated with much fanfare. But given the situation, it will be a homely affair for the star. Hosting an intimate get-together with family and close friends, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan will be keeping it low-key. A source informs, "Besides Sara and Ibrahim, Saif will be joined by sister Soha, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. Kareena has curated an elaborate blowout with his favourite dishes."

Earlier in the week, the duo announced that they are expecting the arrival of their second baby next year. "Initially, they had an elaborate plan for Saif's 50th birthday, which included a grand celebration at the Pataudi Palace. Though a party is in order later, the family plans to cut through the grimness in the air with one too many cakes," added the source.

On the work front, the actor has two releases in the near future—Amazon Prime series Dilli, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar which releases later this year and Bunty Aur Babli 2, for which the actor will resume shooting soon.

