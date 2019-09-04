All you need to know about upcoming web-series The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati

The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati, one of the much-talked-about web-series, is all set to stream for the audience from September 30, this year. The ten-episode series will be streamed on ALTBalaji.

Earlier, the thrilling teaser and trailer came out and ever since the excitement and anticipation have been high for The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.

Based on the infamous story of KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra, which is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India; where a Parsi Naval officer shot a businessman and then confessed his crime to the police. The Verdict features Elli AvrRam, Angad Bedi, Manav Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Makarand Deshpande, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirikire, Viraf Ashish Patel amongst others in important characters. The web series is based on true events and will be a 10-episode series.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and mark a landmark judgment in the history of India.

ALTBalaji's The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati will have a whole host of theatre veterans playing pivotal roles which is all set to release on September 30.

