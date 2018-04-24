All you need to know to keep your hair healthy this summer

Tips to make your hair summer ready





Summer can bring in several hair woes. From using right serum to brushing in a proper way, experts say there are easy ways to tame your mane. Arpit Jain, founder and Managing Director of Auraine Botanicals, suggests tips to keep your hair healthy:

1. Hair serum: Always apply hair serum with finger tips and do not apply hair serum too close to the scalp to avoid oily look as applying serum with finger tips will give better look to your hair.

2. Hair wash: Wash your hair twice or thrice a week to retain essential oils. Ensure that you wash your hair with warm water (neither too hot and nor too cold) to avoid frizz and damaged hair.

3. Brushing: Brush your hair in balancing manner so that too much of brushing does not distribute oil all over your hair.

4. Dry shampoo: As summers have set in, dry shampoo is going to be your everyday saviour if you don't have time to wash your hair regularly then dry shampoo will help in hair to not look greasy and matte.

5. Tie your hair: To avoid extra stress to your hair, tie your hair when you sleep and when you go out in the sun or dust. This prevents your hair from the further damage.

Vibhoar, Director of NEU Salonz, busts some myths that can help you to get healthy hair this summer.

1. Cutting your hair regularly makes it grow faster: It is a myth! Hair grows from the root, and the body cannot detect when it has been cut (shaving, plucking or tweezing is a different story). Cutting the hair removes split ends which help the hair stay more aligned and look healthier. Perceptually, if you get your hair cut regularly you will probably be more aware of how quickly it grows.

2. Be rough: You really have to be rough to get the lather going. Remember, your hair is delicate when it is wet, so be gentle. Massaging your shampoo in with soft, circular movements will give you a few minutes of bliss.

3. Dying your hair will cause damage: Bleaching hair can dry it out and damage it however there are plenty of nourishing treatments to help replenish hair. Invest in good quality, hydrating shampoos and conditioners and use a mask once a week to keep your hair in the best condition possible.

4. Stress is making your hair fall out: It is definitely true that certain traumatic events have been linked to hair loss. Things, like suffering a major illness, gaining weight, career struggles or a death of loved one can trigger hair loss. However, the types of hair loss associated with high stress are typically telogen effluvium, a "resting phase" in which hair follicles stop growing, and alopecia areata, patchy hair loss. Both of which are temporary, reversible, and easily treated with topical or oral solutions to jumpstart the recovery process.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever