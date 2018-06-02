Allah duhai hai singer Raja Kumari: I've been fan of 'Race' franchise

Grammy nominated Indian-American songwriter Raja Kumari says she has been a fan of the Race franchise



Grammy nominated Indian-American songwriter Raja Kumari, also a rapper, has lent her voice to "Allah duhai hai", the title track of Salman Khan-starrer "Race 3". She says she has been a fan of the franchise.

"It was really fun to work with Pritam (composer) and his team to bring a new vibe to 'Allah duhai hai'. I've been a fan of the 'Race' franchise and I am really excited for millions of people around the world to hear this song," Raja said in a statement.

Directed by Remo D'souza, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem. It is the third instalment of "Race" film series and is set to release on June 15.

