Allahabad High Court grants bail to former minister Chinmayanand in rape case

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student. Earlier in December 2019, the 23-year-old law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, was released from a district jail on bail in connection with an extortion case.

The Allahabad High Court had on December 4 granted bail to the accused in the matter. The father of the woman said that they had faith in the judicial system and will see this case through.

The woman was arrested on September 25, in connection with an extortion case filed based on Chinmayanand's complaint alleging that she, along with three of her friends, demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

Chinmayanand had alleged that they threatened to make public some purported videos of him getting a massage from the law student. On the other hand, the woman had alleged that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by Chinmayanand for over a year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates