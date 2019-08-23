Allahabad University expels seven students for ragging juniors

national

Anti Ragging Committee takes strict action against accused students and expels them for a year after finding them guilty of ragging juniors at Sir Sunder Lal Hostel

The view of the University of Allahabad (AU) in Allahabad. Photo: AFP

Prayagraj: Allahabad University administration has expelled seven students for the current academic session 2019-20 after being found guilty in a ragging incident. The accused students have also been expelled permanently from Sunder Lal Hostel where they were residing. This decision was taken on Thursday in a meeting of Anti Ragging Committee constituted by RL Hanglu.

The accused students have been identified as Aditya Singh - BA 3rd year student, Vishal Yadav - BA third year, Nilesh Kumar Agarhari - BA 3rd year, Anand Kaushal Singh - BA 3rd year, Avnish Yadav - BA Second Year, Uttam Tripathi - BA 3rd year and Sanjay Pal, BA Second Year student

On the basis of the complaint of the aggrieved students on the Anti Ragging Portal of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the complaint letter by the students, the Anti Ragging Committee took action against the accused students after the said committee found the seven guilty under the rules of ragging. According to the regulation of ragging, it was considered a punishable offence by the members in the committee in a meeting held on Thursday.

Order apply with immediate effect

According to the decision taken by the committee in the meeting, action taken against the seven accused has been implemented with immediate effect. All seven students have been ordered to vacate the hostel. The committee has also briefed the police and top officials of the university administration regarding the incident and action taken.

